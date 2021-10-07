Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,680 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.02% of Magellan Health worth $148,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 363.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 505,601 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.95 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

