Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.