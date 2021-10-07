Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LBJ) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LBJ) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 20.76% of Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LBJ opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $95.73.

