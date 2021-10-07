disBalancer (DDOS) One Day Volume Hits $37,421.00

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $37,421.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00133554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,011.80 or 0.99719783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.88 or 0.06526301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,698,622 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

