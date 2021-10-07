DistX Trading Up 42.7% Over Last 7 Days (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, DistX has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market cap of $22,213.04 and approximately $15,384.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00095213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00133055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,940.34 or 0.99860017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.92 or 0.06496087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

