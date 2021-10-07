dKargo (DKA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.29 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $161.54 million and approximately $31.29 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dKargo has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00227028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00104531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

