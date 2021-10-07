DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.46 and last traded at $56.52. Approximately 17,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,272,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

DLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

