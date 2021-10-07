DMarket Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. DMarket has a total market cap of $991,145.27 and $47.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One DMarket coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00231235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00103873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00012084 BTC.

DMarket Coin Profile

DMT is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.