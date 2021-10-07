Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €41.80 ($49.18) and last traded at €41.85 ($49.24). 1,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.90 ($49.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.29.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

