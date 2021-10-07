DMScript Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,307.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $304,850.55 and $4,307.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,846.04 or 1.00144329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.16 or 0.06478076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

