DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.10

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 27889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.