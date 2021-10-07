Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 982,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,310.0 days.
DTNOF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.29.
Dno Asa Company Profile
