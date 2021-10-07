Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 982,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,310.0 days.

DTNOF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

