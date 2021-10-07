DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 340,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,299. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,792,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 428,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

