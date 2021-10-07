Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DPZ stock opened at $482.66 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.54.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

