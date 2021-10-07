Domino’s Pizza Group (DPUKY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS: DPUKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2021 – Domino's Pizza Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Domino's Pizza Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Domino's Pizza Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Domino's Pizza Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/15/2021 – Domino's Pizza Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Domino's Pizza Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Domino's Pizza Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/9/2021 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

