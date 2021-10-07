Donut Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Donut has a market capitalization of $965,062.29 and approximately $34,868.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Donut has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00094943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00133462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,948.27 or 1.00097350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.28 or 0.06527936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.