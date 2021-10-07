Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Down 16.6% in September

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 533,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLOW stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $37.65. 1,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,574. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $865.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

