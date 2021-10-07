Dover (NYSE:DOV) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.93. 29,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,662. Dover has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dover by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

