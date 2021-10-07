Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $366.00

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 366.60 ($4.79), with a volume of 79189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 102.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 445.43.

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

