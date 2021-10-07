DSM Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NICE worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $304.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

