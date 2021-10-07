DSM Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 322.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.72. 184,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.