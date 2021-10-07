DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $179.29 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,413,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,552 shares during the period. Sirius XM accounts for 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Sirius XM worth $179,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.27. 213,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,152,010. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 123.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.