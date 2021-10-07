DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $179.83 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,595 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $179,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 111,282 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 43,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

UNH stock traded up $13.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $407.27. The stock had a trading volume of 91,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $384.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.