DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $780.91 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 105,634 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 7.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Adobe worth $780,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $583.55. 63,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.23. The firm has a market cap of $278.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

