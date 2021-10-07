DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 329,934 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 6.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $716,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $12.68 on Thursday, reaching $156.78. 1,412,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,843,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

