DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,267,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 386,962 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of JD.com worth $260,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 68.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,381. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

