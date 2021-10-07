DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,337 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 61.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after purchasing an additional 770,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

HDB stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.66. 24,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

