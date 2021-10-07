DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases 742,264 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1,053.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,264 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $169,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.48. 50,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,543. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

