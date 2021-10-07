DSM Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after buying an additional 1,577,008 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $47,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,524,000 after buying an additional 421,160 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 771.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after buying an additional 370,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,158,000 after buying an additional 311,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.88. 4,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

