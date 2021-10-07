DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 70,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.78. 30,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,031. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.54.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

