DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 67.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $54.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,801.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,436.00 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,801.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

