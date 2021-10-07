DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 91,145 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,145 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 8.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PayPal worth $842,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 39,893.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 109,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 66,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.92. 246,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

