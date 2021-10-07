DSM Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

