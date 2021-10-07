DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00051028 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006389 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

