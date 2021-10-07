Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -164.88 and a beta of -0.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,550 shares of company stock worth $8,670,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

