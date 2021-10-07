Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,550 shares of company stock worth $8,670,619. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.88 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

