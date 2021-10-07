Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.50% of Duke Energy worth $6,454,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Duke Energy by 45.9% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.