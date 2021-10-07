Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Acquires 119,900 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 119,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,799,424.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 47,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,084.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 2,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,485.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 34,600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,416.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 51,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$403,760.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 26,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,135.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00.

Shares of DPM stock remained flat at $C$8.27 on Thursday. 172,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,625. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.06.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$214.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on DPM. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

