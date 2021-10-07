Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Purchases C$275,416.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,416.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 254,100 shares in the company, valued at C$2,022,636.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 47,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,084.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 2,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,485.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 51,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$403,760.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 119,900 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,608.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 26,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,135.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00.

Shares of DPM remained flat at $C$8.27 on Thursday. 172,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.06. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.67.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$214.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.93.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

