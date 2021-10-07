Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) rose 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.76 and last traded at $153.60. Approximately 2,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 304,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.45.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Get Duolingo alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.06.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.