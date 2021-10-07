DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,195,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267,246 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.33% of DuPont de Nemours worth $944,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $220,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $1,725,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 36,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

