Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUE. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.38 ($41.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.79.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

