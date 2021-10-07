DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46). Approximately 36,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 249,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.75 ($1.43).

DWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised DWF Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £364.40 million and a PE ratio of -9.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.19%.

In other DWF Group news, insider Michele Cicchett sold 184,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £188,698.98 ($246,536.43).

DWF Group Company Profile (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

