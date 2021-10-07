E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.17. 833,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,433,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

