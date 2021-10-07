e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

