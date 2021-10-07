Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Eagle Bancorp worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,595,000 after acquiring an additional 223,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 113,605 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of EGBN opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

