Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of Ealixir stock remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ealixir has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.
About Ealixir
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.