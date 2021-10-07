Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Ealixir stock remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ealixir has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

