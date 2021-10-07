EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

