EAM Investors LLC Buys New Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of E2open Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETWO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $116,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETWO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,976,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu bought 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock valued at $22,000,383 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

