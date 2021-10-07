EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 285,963 Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.59% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ III opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

